Houston-area football standouts prepare for first virtual NFL draft

Texans working on deal to trade up in draft

Jalen Hurts

Ross Blacklock

The eighty-forth NFL draft will be the night many athletes have waited their entire careers for.Typically, the football standouts are seen walking a red-carpet alongside other prospects and even some celebrities.But, the 2020 picks will be much different as NFL officials have decided to hold the draft virtually.Like most national events in the recent months, the draft had to be revised in order to ensure minimal contact.Although they won't get to dress up and enjoy the draft they hoped for, several athletes with Houston origins are still hoping for a top spot.Former Channelview athlete, Jalen Hurts has a family rooted in the community. His father Averion Hurts, Sr. is a local coach who is a house-hold name.As he reflected on his days in the area, Jalen said, "All of those teams, all of those guys, I was always around them. I saw good habits, good characteristics and I saw the bad ones as well. I think being around those guys as a young kid, it allowed me to learn right from wrong."Son of a Harlem Globetrotter legend, Ross is hopeful that he will be chosen for an NFL team. Coming out of Elkins High School in Missouri City, Blacklock said he is ready to put his school back on the map."I am proud to be that guy. We do not have a lot of people who have come out of Elkins," said Blacklock. "We have had a couple. Jake Mathews, and my teammate Kenneth Murray coming out this year. We are trying to put our school back on the map."