Turner 'offended' by state's plan to takeover Harvey aid program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner said Thursday he's "offended" by the state's move to take over federal oversight of millions of dollars allocated for the city's Hurricane Harvey program as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What really has irked me, in the midst of the coronavirus, when the focus is keeping everybody safe, all hands have been on deck, GLO is sending out this notice," Turner said Thursday morning during a press briefing at a mask distribution site. "Will someone please tell the state that there is a virus here that's very deadly?"
13 Investigates first broke news Wednesday, when Texas General Land Office Commissioner George P. Bush sent a letter to Turner announcing plans to strip the city of control of parts of the $1.2 billion federal Hurricane Harvey housing recovery program, accusing the city of hindering recovery for thousands of 2017 flood victims still waiting for relief years after the storm.
For past natural disasters, the GLO led recovery efforts, but following Harvey in August 2017, the City of Houston and Harris County were granted the ability to control their own programs, including application intake and the flow of funds aimed at helping homeowners impacted by the hurricane.
Two years and eight months after the storm, Houston has only awarded 44 reimbursement checks, completed 17 home reconstructions and completed 19 home rehabilitations, according to Houston's Harvey Recovery Situation and Pipeline released March 31.
A total of 195 homes have been approved and 725 homes have been in the inspection, environmental and construction process.
The GLO is operating its own Harvey recovery aid program across the state and has completed construction on 1,039 homes as of April 17, as part of its Housing Assistance Program.
"While we assumed we would fulfill this responsibility with the cooperation and assistance of the City, all attempts by GLO to assist the City in meeting its performance goals and, more recently, to renegotiate the Contract to allow for a more timely disbursement of allocated funding have been met with consistent opposition by the City," Commissioner Bush said in his letter to Mayor Turner. "Given that only four years remain in the six-year period during which the (Community Development Block Grant - Disaster Recovery) grant must be expended, the GLO can no longer allow the City to hinder the progress of recovery efforts for Houston residents."
The GLO says it has already made calls to thousands of Houstonians who applied for aid through the city's program to start moving their applications forward.
Calling the takeover "hostile," Turner pushed back and said the GLO is working from home remotely and "being handsomely paid out of the money for people's housing repair and reconstruction."
"But they are expecting everybody else to be going into people's houses, making the repairs in the midst of the coronavirus," Turner said. "That's the part that irks me the most, and that is, they are acting like there is not a stay home order and we are not having or dealing with this particular virus, which is very deadly and very infectious. And they're seeking to do this under the cover of this virus, and I don't know about you, but I am just offended by what they are doing right now."
Bush's letter said the city will officially be stripped of its responsibilities pending approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which originally allocated the relief aid to the State of Texas and GLO.
Houston can still appeal to HUD and the courts to retain control of the program, but doing so could slow down the program as Houston and the state debate who is in charge.
"We will utilize every means within our arsenal to protect the city's rights and to make sure that the homeowners get what they need," Turner said.
