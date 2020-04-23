13 Investigates: GLO to control Harvey recovery after Houston 'hindered' aid

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas General Land Office plans to strip the City of Houston from having control of $1.2 billion in federal Hurricane Harvey housing aid, saying the city "hindered" recovery for thousands of 2017 flood victims still waiting for relief years after the storm.
GLO Commissioner George P. Bush sent a letter to Mayor Sylvester Turner on Wednesday issuing a "notice of intent to eliminate funding" and end city oversight of Harvey recovery aid.
Turner blames the decision to end city oversight of the program on "politics," saying after and audit and review, the GLO sent Turner a letter on Friday saying it was satisfied with the city's actions in spending the funds.
"Five days later and directly contradicting his own team, Commissioner Bush now says that slow spending requires him to terminate our contract with the GLO. There's only one answer why Commissioner Bush would draw a different conclusion than the one carefully reached by the GLO's Monitoring and Quality Assurance team - politics," Turner said in a statement.
For past natural disasters, the GLO led recovery efforts, but following Harvey in August 2017, the City of Houston and Harris County were granted the ability to control their own programs, including application intake and the flow of funds aimed at helping homeowners impacted by the hurricane.
RELATED: Slow pace costs Houston, Harris County control of flood money
Two years and eight months after the storm, Houston says 16,291 homeowners expressed interest in the city's Homeowner Assistance Program. Nearly 6,600 were invited to complete an application, but Houston has only awarded 44 reimbursement checks, completed 17 home reconstructions and completed 19 home rehabilitations, according to Houston's Harvey Recovery Situation and Pipeline released March 31.
"While we assumed we would fulfill this responsibility with the cooperation and assistance of the City, all attempts by GLO to assist the City in meeting its performance goals and, more recently, to renegotiate the Contract to allow for a more timely disbursement of allocated funding have been met with consistent opposition by the City," Commissioner Bush said in his letter to Mayor Turner. "Given that only four years remain in the six-year period during which the (Community Development Block Grant - Disaster Recovery) grant must be expended, the GLO can no longer allow the City to hinder the progress of recovery efforts for Houston residents."
Bush's letter says the city will officially be stripped of its responsibilities pending approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which originally allocated the relief aid to the State of Texas and GLO.
According to the letter, any funds currently allocated to Houston's recovery program will remain within the city and will continue to be used to benefit residents. Still, the GLO has begun implementation of housing efforts in Houston that will run alongside the city's program, "particularly related to rehabilitation and reconstruction of single family owner occupied housing units."
The funding will continue going toward helping Houstonians and the GLO says cooperation with the city is vital for the program's future success. Within the next week, the city has the option to "mutually terminate the Contract in full and negotiate the possible retention" of its Multifamily Rental Program, Homebuyer Assistance Program as well as public services and planning activities under a new agreement.
The GLO says the City was notified of this proposed arrangement on March 5. The city asked the GLO to delay the official notification 30 days, during which time the GLO says it hoped the two agencies would come to an agreement.
On March 18, the GLO began contacting residents who completed surveys but didn't submit full applications. The GLO will continue assisting those homeowners, but if an applicant was contacted by Houston regarding its application, those residents will continue working with the city.
"It is our hope that you and City staff will support the GLO in implementing the housing programs in the City to expedite benefits to the applicants who have been waiting almost three years for assistance," Bush said in his letter to Turner.
Harris County, which was operating its own Harvey recovery program, already agreed to a similar arrangement to make sure county residents receive resources quickly, a GLO spokesperson said Wednesday.
13 Investigates first reported on issues with the city's recovery program in late June 2019, when only four people had received aid despite the private company hired to run the program being paid millions for its role in the slow-moving program.
In August, the City of Houston said it ended its contract with APTIM, the private company hired to be the program manager, saying that its contract ran out. At that time, APTIM had already been paid $4.6 million.
On mobile device? Click here for a full screen experience.
13 Investigates: GLO to control Harvey recovery after Houston 'hindered' aid
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More