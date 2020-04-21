Sports

Rob Gronkowski to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, sources say

TAMPA, Florida -- The Patriots have agreed to trade Rob Gronkowski to the Buccaneers, pending a physical, in a deal that reunites the retired tight end with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Tuesday to ESPN's Adam Schefter that his client was traded to the Buccaneers.

"Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season," Rosenhaus told Schefter. "He will honor his current contract at this time."

The Patriots will receive a fourth-round draft pick while the Buccaneers also receive a seventh-round pick in the trade, the source told Schefter.





