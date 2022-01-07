Prepare for a major, months-long closure at the 610 West Loop and Westheimer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11253695" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This is how long those closures are expected to last.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A new year brings new traffic headaches for Loop 610 commuters. The Texas Department of Transportation will close the 610 West Loop northbound exit ramp to Westheimer beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7. The closure is expected to last six to seven months, according to a press release.That means traffic will be detoured to the I-610 West Loop northbound exit ramp to Westpark Drive and continue on the I-610 northbound frontage road to reach Westheimer.In order to facilitate this work, which is part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, main lanes of I-610 West Loop from Westpark Drive to Richmond Avenue will also be closed beginning 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 and running through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10. Traffic will be detoured via the frontage road.