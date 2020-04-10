Man believed to be murder victim's son leads police to body

Westside officers are at a homicide scene 3200 Shadowfern. Adult female deceased at the scene. Homicide investigators are interviewing a person of interest. 202 pic.twitter.com/zmipUSJxAa — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 10, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in a west Houston neighborhood Friday where police say a woman was found stabbed to death inside a home.According to Houston police, a man believed to be the woman's son was taken into custody.Officers received a report of the incident around noon in the 3200 block of Shadowfern Court, which is not too far away from Richmond and Dairy Ashford.Officers arrived at the home to find the man in the front yard. He told them the victim was inside. Police then found the woman on the kitchen floor with apparent stab wounds.Police said they detained from the scene a 24-year-old relative who they believe is probably the son. An ABC13 crew captured a man being led away in handcuffs at the scene.The victim hasn't yet been identified, but she was described as 55 years old.