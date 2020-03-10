60-year-old woman killed while crossing street in west Houston

It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 14300 block of Westheimer at the intersection of Briargreen Dr.
The woman was crossing the street at a traffic signal when a driver struck her, according to Houston police. The driver of the vehicle involved had a green light when it happened, police said.
Eastbound lanes of Westheimer at Briargreen are closed as HPD investigates a deadly crash, where a car hit a person. #breaking @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/BZcxgUS4hT— T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) March 10, 2020
The driver stayed on the scene and was talking to officers about what happened.
The eastbound lanes of Westheimer were closed in the area near Highway 6 as officers investigated. The 60-year-old woman's identity wasn't immediately known.
