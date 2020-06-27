60-year-old man found dead in bed with gunshot wound to head

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead in his bed with an apparent gunshot wound to the head on Saturday, Houston police said.
The 60-year-old man was found in his northeast Houston apartment in the block of 4300 Crane around 5 a.m.
There was no word on a possible suspect or motive.
It appeared that the incident was not tied to a robbery, police said. No weapons were found inside the apartment.
If you have any information, you are urged to call HPD or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit your tip online.
