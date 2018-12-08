U.S. & WORLD

60 pregnant goats stolen from Northern California farm over Thanksgiving holiday

EMBED </>More Videos

Green Goat Landscapers owner Brian Allen said 60 pregnant goats worth more than $10,000 were stolen from his farm in Morgan Hill, California, the weekend after Thanksgiving. (KPIX)

MORGAN HILL, Calif. --
A small businessman in Northern California is desperately searching for 60 pregnant goats stolen in an elaborate heist.

Brian Allen, the owner of Green Goat Landscapers, said in a Facebook post the herd was stolen from a field in Morgan Hill on the weekend after Thanksgiving.


Allen said he left the goats and their guardian dog behind an electric fence so that they could feed on an abandoned driving range. The thieves shut off the power to the electric fence, cut a hole through it and herded the goats into his trailer before driving off, he said.

The trailer was later found, but the goats are still missing.

The animals, which altogether are worth more than $10,000, are expected to give birth in about two months, Allen told Bay Area television station KPIX. They're used for eco-friendly fire prevention and weed abatement.

"This is really kind of a big set back for us. It's going to make it hard this year," Allen said.

Allen is offering a reward for anybody with information about the goats' whereabouts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
goattheftbizarreu.s. & worldnorthern californiafarmingagricultureMorgan Hill
U.S. & WORLD
For first time, prosecutors connect Trump to a federal crime
Baskin-Robbins worker saves coworker and fights off robber
Judge issues orders of protection against Cardi B
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Flood crews find submerged cars stranded in water overnight
Drivers forced to abandon vehicles on Houston flooded roads
Homeless man rescued from high water near downtown Houston
Suspect charged in kidnapping, murder of 13-year-old girl
Fire erupts at popular Baba Yega cafe in Montrose
STREET FLOODING: High water locations on Houston-area roads
How to find your vehicle after it's been towed
Residents along San Jacinto River prepare for more flooding
Show More
HFD makes first water rescue in new high water vehicles
RISING WATER: Heavy rain sends creeks over their banks
Houston Weather: Rain ending, rivers rising in southeast Texas
Rain stays in the city for Houston's weekend forecast
Check bayou and rainfall levels in your neighborhood
More News