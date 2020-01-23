6-year-old gets off school bus to find home up in flames

By
ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A family in Alvin is dealing with an unimaginable loss yet again following a house fire.

Brittany and Jonathan Hilton arrived home to find smoke coming out of their home Tuesday evening.

The couple and their three kids had just moved into the trailer in November.

"We finally got back on our feet and finally steady, and then it just ... it came crashing down again," said Hilton.

Cell phone video captured the moments their 6-year old daughter Chloe arrived home from school on the bus to see her home up in flames.

"By the time she came this way, she seen all the fire trucks and just was in tears," her father said. "She got off the bus and just said, 'What about my toys? Where are we going to live?" he added.

In the video, you can see Chloe running into her father's arms.

The Hilton's told ABC13 they were just getting back on their feet after suffering a devastating loss during Hurricane Harvey.

"Everything that meant anything to us, anything, we didn't lose in Harvey, we lost yesterday," he said. The family has created a GoFundMe account to help them get back on their feet again.

