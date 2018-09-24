FBI, Gastonia police searching for 6-year-old boy with autism who went missing after park trip with father

EMBED </>More Videos

The Gastonia Police Department are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy with special needs.

GASTONIA, North Carolina --
The Gastonia Police Department, along with two dozen other agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy with special needs.

Authorities said Maddox Ritch, who has autism, vanished around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after going to Rankin Lake Park with his father and another adult.

The pair told authorities they got around the back of the lake when the boy started running.

When they started running after him, they lost sight of him.

Officials said Maddox is autistic and nonverbal. However, there is a special team with the FBI that is highly trained that is working to find him.

Search boats are checking the lake with divers and sonar devices.

Officials said family members have been interviewed and are cooperating.

"We're going to explore all possibilities, including abduction, but we're also going to make sure we search every inch of land around here to make sure that he's not simply lost," FBI Special Agent Jason Kaplan told WSOC.

Maddox was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with "I'm the man" on the front.

He is 4' tall and weighs 45 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Those with any information regarding Maddox's whereabouts should call (704) 869-1075.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing boymissing childrennorth carolina newsautismu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
Top Stories
Columbus ISD closed today after threat on Snapchat
Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old and teen suspect
Deadly wreck involving big rig shuts down Highway 290
Report: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
Bizarre jail departure for 3D printed-gun creator in sex assault case
Officials: 7-year-old boy dies after falling between subway cars
Pressure mounts to turn Texans around after 0-3 start
PLAY SHARP, LOOK SHARP: Astros hit the road in style
Show More
Joe Amabile and Mary Lou Retton talk about 'DWTS'
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
All the news you need in 60 seconds
1 person killed in violent 2-vehicle crash in League City
Congress takes aim at shrinking seats, legroom on airplanes
More News