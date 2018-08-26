6-year-old boy hospitalized after being bullied

A six-year-old boy in Washington needed emergency surgery on his eye after he says children at his apartment complex bullied him.Carter English says he was attacked by a group of children when he confronted them for bullying his friend.He says they beat him with rocks and sticks, and rubbed sawdust in his eyes.He ended up with a broken arm, along with cuts and bruises across his face.Carter says now he's scared he will be attacked again.Police say they are investigating the incident, and have found the five-year-old who they say started it all.The plan is now to get social services involved.