Missing 6-year-old out of Waxahachie found dead hours after Amber Alert: Police

A 6-year-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert of Waxahachie has been found dead, according to authorities.The bodies of Phillip Oliver "Ollie" Wiedeman and his mother, 46-year-old Candace Harbin, were found in a parking garage just hours after the Amber Alert was issued, according to a press release.Police say Phillip was reported missing by his father John Wiedeman around 9 a.m. Friday.Harbin's vehicle, a 2012 white Nissan Quest, was located around 6:35 p.m., where she and Phillip were found dead, police say.The cause of death is unknown at this time.