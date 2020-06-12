13-year-old among 6 shot in southwest Houston drive-by

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old boy is one of six people who were shot in a southwest Houston drive-by shooting. Two of them were killed.The teen was inside an apartment in the 5000 block of Glenmont Drive late Thursday night when police say two people in an SUV pulled into the parking lot and suddenly started firing.Authorities say one of the suspects had a handgun, and the other had a rifle.A total of 5 men in the parking lot were shot. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and three others are in the hospital.A stray bullet went through the wall of one apartment and grazed the 13-year-old in the cheek."We need the citizens of our community's help to come forward with information, to take a stand, especially with something so violent tonight," HPD Commander Ben Tien said. "Safety is so important to us, especially the safety of our children."Police believe someone who was in the parking lot may have cell phone video of the incident.Authorities say the suspects were last seen driving northbound on Renwick in a two-toned brown and tan SUV.Police are unsure why they opened fire.Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.