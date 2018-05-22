SCHOOL THREAT

6 school threats in one day across Houston area

EMBED </>More Videos

School districts in the Houston area are on high alert after a series of gun threats.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Parents, teachers and students are on edge after a rash of threats on the first school day since the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting.

Monday morning began with the arrest of a Clear Creek ISD student who was allegedly found with a gun at League City Intermediate School.

District officials told Eyewitness News the arrest came after a student reported to a teacher that someone brought a gun on campus.

The unloaded gun was seized by school administrators while Galveston County Sheriff's deputies took the student into custody. No one was injured.

Student allegedly texts threat at La Marque High School

A La Marque High School student was arrested after allegedly sending a text message asking for someone to bring a weapon to him at school.

A student reported what happened to school administrators, leading to the suspect's arrest.

Texas City ISD said it viewed the student's actions as an indirect threat and that no gun was found on campus.

Charges are expected to be filed against the student.

Tip leads to arrest of student with gun at Hargrave HS

Huffman ISD officials said a student was allegedly planning to hurt himself after bringing a gun to Hargrave High School.

A tip to officials led to deputies taking the student into custody. No one was injured.

School administrators are still investigating.

Crosby HS shooting threat allegedly found written in restroom

Crosby ISD officials said a threat alleging a shooting would happen on May 30 was found at Crosby High School.

School officials do not have a suspect, and urged students, parents and staff to remain vigilant.

The district said it is not taking lightly any threat made against student safety and are investigating with the help of Crosby ISD Police.

8th grader arrested for alleged threat at Friendswood Junior High School

Friendswood police say the arrest followed a tip given to a school resource officer by a student, who allegedly found the threat on social media.

No one was injured. The student arrested now faces felony charges.

Alleged threat called in at YES Prep West Campus

The Houston Police Department investigated a threat at the YES Prep West Campus on Harwin Drive.

An HPD spokesperson confirms that a person called in a shooting threat against the school.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threatschool safetytexas newsinvestigationgunsweaponsgun violenceschool shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL THREAT
Report: Student planned 'Columbine 2.0' at California school
14-year-old Cy-Fair student arrested for making hit list
Seven Lakes Jr. High students receive racist text messages
La Porte student arrested for threat against Lomax Jr High
Texas State Technical College closed Tuesday due to threat
More school threat
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News