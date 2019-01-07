6 robberies in last 2 months involving fake Uber drivers: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say you need to make sure the next Uber driver who picks you up is the real deal.

According to police, there were six robberies in the last two months where the suspect pretended to drive for the ride-sharing service.

They urge users to verify the driver picking you up is the right person by checking the Uber service-provider's name, picture, and license plate number.

You can view a full list of tips to safeguard your next ride through Uber's portal here.

Uber announces first-of-its-kind loyalty program now available in Houston
Earn points redeemable for rides and Uber Eats in Houston with the rideshare company's new rewards program.

Houston man says dishonest Uber driver claimed he vomited in car
ABC13's Stefania Okolie speaks to an Uber customer who fought a surcharge brought against him over a driver's vomit claims.

