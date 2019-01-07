6 robberies in last 2 months involving fake Uber drivers: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police say you need to make sure the next Uber driver who picks you up is the real deal.
According to police, there were six robberies in the last two months where the suspect pretended to drive for the ride-sharing service.
They urge users to verify the driver picking you up is the right person by checking the Uber service-provider's name, picture, and license plate number.
You can view a full list of tips to safeguard your next ride through Uber's portal here.
