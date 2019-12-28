6 of 7 remains found following tourist helicopter crash in Hawaii, officials say

HONOLULU -- Authorities say searchers revealed they have found the remains of six people, following the crash of a tourist helicopter.

They fear a seventh, missing person also died.

The wreckage of a helicopter carrying seven people to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii has been found in a mountainous area on the island of Kauai.

Officials say the passengers were from two, different families.

The passengers' loved ones are still being contacted so investigators are not releasing the victims' names or telling the public where they lived just yet.

Officials said in a news release Friday that they're sending additional resources and searching for possible survivors.

Searchers began looking for the helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengers after it was reported overdue from a tour Thursday evening.

Blustery winds and low visibility initially hindered search efforts.

Kauai is one of the western-most islands in the chain.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiisearchtraveltouristsearch and rescue
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead in Valero gas station shootout in north Harris Co.
Video shows moment teen was shot by suspected robbers
State trooper severely injured in crash caught on camera
Man accused of sexual misconduct with probationers
Families file $25M lawsuit after Moody Park electrical accident
ABC13 Evening News for December 27, 2019
Here's when showers and storms could impact your weekend
Show More
Friend says woman had fight with ex days before she was killed
What we know about shooting suspect in Christmas Eve killing
Austin mom found strangled honored in hometown
11-year-old boy rings bell after defeating leukemia
'The Mandalorian' season 2 to release in fall 2020
More TOP STORIES News