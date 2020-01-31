Man steals Pasadena police SUV and crashes it into ditch

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena police are trying to figure out how a chase suspect was able to steal a cruiser while handcuffed Friday morning.The chase ended around 2 a.m. when the suspect crashed a police SUV into a ditch at 288 and Holmes Road.The vehicle got stuck when he tried to drive over train tracks.Before the chase, the suspect was handcuffed with his hands behind his back and sitting in the back of a patrol car.Pasadena police say he somehow moved the cuffs from his back to his front and gained access to the vehicle.The suspect ran off after the crash, but was taken back into custody and is now facing a host of new charges.Watch the video above for more on this story, and several more of today's biggest headlines.