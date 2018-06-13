Officials: 55 people, including children found in tractor-trailer in Texas

Authorities are investigating after undocumented immigrants were found in a truck Tuesday night in San Antonio. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
Dozens of people, including some children, were discovered in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio.

KSAT-TV reports that authorities from several agencies were called to a North Side neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found 55 people suspected of entering the country illegally in and around a tractor-trailer.

Homeland Security Investigations spokeswoman Nina Pruneda confirmed that the agency is investigating.

San Antonio Fire Department chief Charles Hood says all the people appeared to be in good health.

Hood said, "This truck was air-conditioned, thank God. This truck had water. So they were hydrated."

Hood says five individuals were treated for minor injuries. They were transported to a hospital.

Except for the five injured, all of the trailer's occupants were taken to a detention center after they were searched.
