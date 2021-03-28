deadly shooting

Reward increased to $55,000 for information on murder of pizza delivery man

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers announced an increase in reward for any information leading to the identification of the suspects responsible for the murder of a pizza delivery man two years ago in Spring.

It happened March 28, 2019 around 9 p.m. when Glen Takakura was delivering a pizza at an apartment complex in the 21700 block of Inverness Forest Boulevard.

Since then, no arrests have been made, so Crime Stoppers increased the reward of $5,000 to $55,000. Papa John's donated $20,000 in efforts to find the suspects.

The video above is "Bob's" surveillance video. He wanted his identity concealed, but he believes the one shot that can be heard in the video is the shot that possibly took the life of the Papa John's delivery driver.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Takakura dropped off a pizza, just feet away from where "Bob" lives. Authorities said shortly after delivering the pizza, two Black men approached Takakura and shot him to death.

The suspects drove off in a two-door, silver Honda.

If you know any information regarding the incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

The video above is from our initial reporting of the deadly shooting in 2019.
