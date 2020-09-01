CMA nominations 2020: Miranda Lambert leads, Luke Combs' streak continues

The CMAs announced on "Good Morning America" Tuesday that Lambert earned seven nominations. The Grammy winner was pushed by the success of songs like "Bluebird," her first country airplay No. 1 in years, as well as positive reviews of her smart and sassy "Wildcard" album.
Lambert is followed by Luke Combs, who continues his streak of success as one of country music's biggest streaming artists with six nominations, including his first for entertainer of the year. Combs earned his first all-genre No. 1 album last year with "What You See Is What You Get," which had the largest streaming week ever for a country album with 74 million on-demand streams.
Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers has six nominations, including four he shares with bandmate Shay Mooney and three with pop star Justin Bieber for their crossover hit "10,000 Hours." Smyers earned individual nominations for his work as a producer on the song. These are the first CMA nominations for Bieber, who won a CMT Music Award in 2011 for "That Should Be Me" with Rascal Flatts.
Carrie Underwood join Lambert and Combs in the entertainer of the year category, along with Keith Urban and Eric Church. Garth Brooks, who won last year, recently announced he no longer wanted to be nominated for entertainer of the year because it was time for others to win.
Other top nominees include Maren Morris, who scored five nominations including song and single of the year for her love song, "The Bones." Her track became the longest-running No. 1 on Billboard's Hot country songs chart by a solo female artist since Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Getting Back Together."
Catch the 2020 CMA Awards on ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
"THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS" - FINAL NOMINEES (by ballot category order):
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Carrie Underwood
- Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer
- "10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
- Producer: Dan Smyers
- Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
- "Beer Never Broke My Heart" - Luke Combs
- Producer: Scott Moffatt
- Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
- "Bluebird" - Miranda Lambert
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- "The Bones" - Maren Morris
- Producer: Greg Kurstin
- Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
- "I Hope" - Gabby Barrett
- Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
- Mix Engineer: Buckley Miller
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist and Producer(s)
- Heartache Medication - Jon Pardi (Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi)
- Never Will - Ashley McBryde (Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets)
- Old Dominion - Old Dominion (Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion)
- What You See Is What You Get - Luke Combs (Producer: Scott Moffatt)
- Wildcard - Miranda Lambert (Producer: Jay Joyce)
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriters
- "Bluebird" (Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert)
- "The Bones" (Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz)
- "Even Though I'm Leaving" (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher)
- "I Hope You're Happy Now" (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton)
- "More Hearts Than Mine" (Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland)
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
- "10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) (Producer: Dan Smyers)
- "Be A Light" - Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban (Producer: Dann Huff)
- "The Bones" - Maren Morris with Hozier (Producer: Greg Kurstin)
- "Fooled Around And Fell In Love" - Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack) (Producer: Jay Joyce)
- "I Hope You're Happy Now" - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice (Producer: busbee)
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
- Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
- Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
- Rob McNelley, Guitar
- Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
- Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director
- "10,000 Hours" - Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) (Director: Patrick Tracy)
- "Bluebird" - Miranda Lambert (Director: Trey Fanjoy)
- "Homemade" - Jake Owen (Director: Justin Clough)
- "I Hope You're Happy Now" - Carly Pearce and Lee Brice (Director: Sam Siske)
- "Second One To Know" - Chris Stapleton (Director: David Coleman)
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jimmie Allen
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Carly Pearce
- Morgan Wallen
"THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS" - FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):
National
- "American Country Countdown" (Kix Brooks) - Westwood One
- "The Blair Garner Show" (Blair Garner and "Off Eric" Garner) - Westwood One
- "CMT After Midnite" (Cody Alan) - Premiere Networks
- "Country Countdown USA" (Lon Helton) - Westwood One
- "The Mayor of Music Row" (Charlie Monk) - Sirius XM Satellite Radio
Major Market
- "Angie Ward" - WUBL, Atlanta, Ga.
- "Chris Carr & Company" (Chris Carr, Kia Becht and McKaila Granning) - KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
- "Double-L" (Lois Lewis) - KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz.
- "Fitz in the Morning" (Cory Fitzner) - KNUC, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.
- "Paul Schadt & Sarah Lee in the Morning with Producer Geof" (Paul Schadt, Sarah Lee and Geof Knight) - WKKT, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C.
Large Market
- "The Big Dave Show ("Big Dave" Chandler, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason Statt and Ashley Hempfling) - WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio
- "Jim, Deb & Kevin" (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman) - WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.
- "Lexi & Banks" ("Lexi" Elena Abatgis and "Banks" Jared Danielson) - KUBL, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah
- "Obie & Ashley" ("Obie" Obed Diaz and Ashley Morrison) - WWKA, Orlando, Fla.
- "Ridder, Scott and Shannen" ("Ridder" Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin and Shannen Oesterreich) - WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.
Medium Market
- "Brent Michaels" - KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.
- "Clay & Company" (Clay Moden, Rob Banks and Val Townsend) - WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.
- "Kenn McCloud" - KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.
- "Scott and Sarah in the Morning" (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) - WQMX, Akron, Ohio
- "Steve & Gina In The Morning" (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) - KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
Small Market
- "Big Rick In The Morning" ("Big Rick" Daniels) - WGGC, Bowling Green, Ky.
- "Bobby & Steve (and Mandi!)" (Bobby Cook, Steve Schwetman and Mandi Turner) - WKYQ, Paducah, Ky.
- "Brent and Candy - The Cat Pak Morning Show" (Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton) - WYCT, Pensacola, Fla.
- "Officer Don & DeAnn" ("Officer Don" Evans and DeAnn Stephens) - WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.
- "Steve And Jessica Mornings" (Steve Waters and Jessica Cash) - WFLS, Fredericksburg, Va.
"THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS" - FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):
Major Market
- KNUC - Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.
- KSCS - Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
- KYGO - Denver-Boulder, Colo.
- WXTU - Philadelphia, Pa.
- WYCD - Detroit, Mich.
Large Market
- KNCI - Sacramento, Calif.
- KUBL - Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah
- WMIL - Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.
- WUBE - Cincinnati, Ohio
- WWKA - Orlando, Fla.
Medium Market
- KATM - Modesto, Calif.
- WHKO - Dayton, Ohio
- WQMX - Akron, Ohio
- WUSY - Chattanooga, Tenn.
- WXCY - Wilmington, Del.
Small Market
- KKNU - Eugene-Springfield, Ore.
- WBYT - South Bend, Ind.
- WKXC - Augusta, Ga.
- WXBQ - Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.
- WXFL - Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.