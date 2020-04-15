u.s. & world

54 cars involved in Chicago crash; 14 injured

By
CHICAGO -- More than 50 cars were involved in a massive pileup in Chicago Wednesday morning.

Officials said 54 vehicles were involved in the crash on the inbound Kennedy Expressway at North Avenue. Fourteen people, all adults, were injured in the crash, fire officials said. Their conditions were not serious.

Authorities shut down the expressway at North Avenue for more than three hours to clean up the crash.

The crashes occurred as light snow was falling in the area, which could have created slippery conditions leading to the crashes.

"Overnight conditions deteriorated and we got some snow and icy conditions on the expressway, vehicles driving at high rates of speed caused the accident," said John Giordano of the Chicago Fire Department. "We are not sure the vehicles that caused it but it did cause an effect where vehicles couldn't stop behind them because of the high speeds that they were traveling and thus the amount of vehicles we have at this time."

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the area until 10 a.m. due to hazardous travel conditions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagocar crashu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Coronavirus cancellations: San Diego ComicCon canceled for 2020
ABC13's The Midday: Latest on the coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Show More
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Experts say supply shortages could continue into next year
Motorcyclist killed in possible street racing crash in NE Harris Co.
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
More TOP STORIES News