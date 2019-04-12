Houston's Black Restaurant Week kicks off!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Black Restaurant Week starts on April 14th and we hope you're hungry!
Thirty-six restaurants are participating this year.
They're all offering deals and specials to customers, and a portion of sales will go toward supporting farmers of color.
The idea is for minority business owners to support one another.
"Black restaurant owners and managers make up a total of only eight percent of total restaurants, so to be able to highlight that and create inclusion," explained coordinator Alycia Hightower.
Black Restaurant Week runs from April 14 - April 28 this year.
For a list of participating restaurants, visit houbrw.com.
