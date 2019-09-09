51 citations issued in 3 days in school bus safety crackdown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5501643" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Viral video of child almost getting hit by a car that didn't stop for a school bus

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A total of 51 citations were issued during a 3-day school safety initiative in Klein in which most drivers were failing to stop for a school bus.Constable Mark Herman's Office teamed up with Klein ISD police for an initiative designed to target drivers who drive by school buses and ignore their stop signs.It's a parent's biggest traffic concern during the school year. In August, a Houston mom took to social media and posted a chilling video of her daughter nearly getting hit by a car after the girl got off a school bus.The video she took shows the school bus put out its stop sign and a car simply passes by.Constable Herman's office says 51 citations were issued between Sep. 3 and 6. Twenty-one citations were issued for failing to stop for a school bus and 30 others were issued for other traffic violations.