51 citations issued in 3 days in school bus safety crackdown

Constable Mark Herman's Office teamed up with Klein ISD police for an initiative designed to target drivers who drive by school buses and ignore their stop signs.
It's a parent's biggest traffic concern during the school year. In August, a Houston mom took to social media and posted a chilling video of her daughter nearly getting hit by a car after the girl got off a school bus.
The video she took shows the school bus put out its stop sign and a car simply passes by.
READ MORE: Mom sends warning to parents after child almost hit by car while getting off school bus
Constable Herman's office says 51 citations were issued between Sep. 3 and 6. Twenty-one citations were issued for failing to stop for a school bus and 30 others were issued for other traffic violations.