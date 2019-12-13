5-year-old's death result of natural causes, investigators say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities announced Friday afternoon the 5-year-old found unresponsive and not breathing in northwest Houston died of natural causes.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a possible dead child inside a home at 6719 Knoll Spring Way.



Deputies say they found the 5-year-old girl unresponsive and immediately transported her to the hospital.

Moments later, she was confirmed dead. No further details on the girl's death were immediately released.
