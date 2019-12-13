5-year-old's death result of natural causes, investigators say

@HCSOTexas units are conducting an investigation at a residence located at 6719 Knoll Spring Way. A 5-yr-old female was found unresponsive & not breathing. The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance & confirmed deceased. The cause of death is unknown. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/KRufGFj1G2 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 13, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities announced Friday afternoon the 5-year-old found unresponsive and not breathing in northwest Houston died of natural causes.The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a possible dead child inside a home at 6719 Knoll Spring Way.Deputies say they found the 5-year-old girl unresponsive and immediately transported her to the hospital.Moments later, she was confirmed dead. No further details on the girl's death were immediately released.