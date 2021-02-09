child shot

5-year-old girl shot in the leg by brother in NE Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old girl was shot Tuesday morning in northeast Harris County, apparently by her 6-or-7-year-old brother.

Around 2 a.m., deputies got a call to the Haverstock Hills apartments on Aldine Bender near Lee.

Deputies say the mother called after her son got a gun and somehow, it went off and his 5-year-old sister was shot.

"Caller advises son was playing with gun and shot younger sister in the upper leg," a 911 dispatcher could be heard saying in Rangecast audio. "Advised not to touch the weapon. The weapon is still supposed to be on the bed."

13 INVESTIGATES: Significant jail time rare after kids get hold of guns
EMBED More News Videos

Ted Oberg and 13 Investigates looked at the Harris County cases in which children had access to guns and whether any significant punishment came of those cases.



The girl was hit in the leg and taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. She is expected to survive.

Harris County sheriff's deputies say there were four people in the home at the time of the shooting: the 5-year-old girl, her brother who allegedly shot her, another older brother and the children's mother.

ABC13 reporter TJ Parker is asking deputies where the 6-or-7-year-old brother got the gun and who the gun belongs to.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
