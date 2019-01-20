Child in critical condition after suspected drunk driving crash in east Houston

A 5-year-old child is in critical condition after a car crash occurred in Houston's East End, driver charged with intoxicated assault.

By and Christine Dobbyn
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County District Attorney's office says the driver of a pick-up truck will be charged with intoxication assault after a Sunday morning accident.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Harrisburg and 75th Street on the southeast side.

According to the Houston Police Department, a red truck with a male driver and female passenger was driving erratically on the road. The truck then ran a red light and crashed into a black Cadillac.

A good Samaritan says he noticed the driver behaving recklessly prior to the crash.

Michael Colchael, the eyewitness and good Samaritan, says he jumped out and told his little brother to stay in the car.

Colchael ran towards the black Cadillac the four people were in. The female passenger was out of the car in a daze and another female was helped out.

A 15-year-old boy was able to get out on his own, but Colchael helped a 5-year-old girl out of the car, who is currently in critical condition.

Colchael says the driver of the truck, who allegedly caused the wreck, stayed at the scene but did not go help the other victims.

The district attorney's office has identified the driver as Israel Lugo.

"It's going to leave a scar," Colchael said. "I'm glad I was able to help and provide for them."

Colchael says he's praying for the family after the crash.

Meanwhile, Lugo is now in the Harris County Jail. Investigators say they will look at whether the driver was over-served as part of this case.

