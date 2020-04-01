5-year-old hit by stray bullet while sitting on family's balcony

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A a 5-year-old who was hit by a stray bullet while playing on his family's balcony was not the intended target, according to police.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Richmond Avenue near Dunvale in southwest Houston.

The family was sitting on the porch on the second floor balcony. Police said the family was making videos and enjoying their night when they heard five to six gunshots in the parking lot. The 5-year-old was then hit by a stray bullet and the shooter sped off.



After the shooting, the 5-year-old's dad took him and flagged down an ambulance. The child was taken to the hospital where he is undergoing surgery and is in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild injuredshootingchild shotinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What long shutdown would mean for Houston job outlook
Texas poised to cross 4,000 COVID-19 cases as death toll rises
Worried about paying rent on April 1 amid pandemic?
Houston hospital 1st in US to deliver new COVID-19 treatment
Nearly 500 basketball goals removed from Houston city parks
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 14 deaths and 1,285 cases
Friday is last day to get a refund on your rodeo tickets
Show More
How to file for unemployment benefits in Texas
Leaders address ways to protect children during COVID-19
ABC13's The Midday: Latest on the coronavirus pandemic
Amazing weather for Wednesday, rain returns Thursday
New free COVID-19 testing site opens in northwest Houston
More TOP STORIES News