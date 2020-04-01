5-year-old hit by stray bullet after 5 to 6 gunshots were fired

Midwest Patrol & Homicide Investigators are en route to a shooting scene in the area near 8500 Richmond. 5 year old juvenile was shot and is in critical condition. Investigation ongoing. #hounews

CCU12 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 1, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a 5-year-old boy was shot while sitting on his family's balcony in southwest Houston.Houston police say it happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Richmond Avenue near Dunvale.The family was sitting on the porch in the second floor balcony. Police said the family was making videos and enjoying their night when they heard five to six gunshots in the parking lot. The 5-year-old was then hit by a stray bullet.After the shooting, the 5-year-old's dad took him and flagged down an ambulance. The child was taken to the hospital where he is undergoing surgery and is in critical condition.Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.