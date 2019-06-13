5-year-old hit by 18-wheeler while getting off school bus

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A five-year-old near Austin was injured after he was hit by an 18-wheeler while getting off his school bus.

Authorities say the bus was stopped and a truck driver swerved, trying to avoid the bus.

Instead, the truck driver hit the child.

The 5-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

Troopers say it's too soon to determine if the driver will be cited.
