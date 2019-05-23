5-year-old girl hit by van as school bus loaded students in SW Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old girl crossing the street was hit by a van Thursday morning in southwest Houston.

Around 7:30 a.m., police say a school bus was loading kids in the 9000 block of Lipan Road and Armstrong Street when a woman in a silver van was heading toward the bus.

The van approached the bus, which had its stop sign arm deployed, but the driver says she didn't see it.

At that same moment, a 5-year-old girl who had just been dropped off by her parents crossed the street and the van hit her.

HPD says the woman is being cited for failing to stop for a school bus. She said it is not uncommon to see school buses stopped in that area, but she claims she rarely sees those buses have their stop signs extended.

The child was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Police say she will be okay.

Police warn that although school is out for many kids, it is still critical that drivers use caution around buses. Officials are also reminding everyone it is illegal to go around a bus when its stop sign is deployed.

RELATED STORIES:
Child hit by car while getting off school bus in SW Houston

Watch deputies bust a dozen drivers blowing past stopped school bus as children get off

Deadly school bus stop crash in Indiana highlights safety issues

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houston
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News