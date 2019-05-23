5-year-old girl hit by van as school bus loaded students in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old girl crossing the street was hit by a van Thursday morning in southwest Houston.Around 7:30 a.m., police say a school bus was loading kids in the 9000 block of Lipan Road and Armstrong Street when a woman in a silver van was heading toward the bus.The van approached the bus, which had its stop sign arm deployed, but the driver says she didn't see it.At that same moment, a 5-year-old girl who had just been dropped off by her parents crossed the street and the van hit her.HPD says the woman is being cited for failing to stop for a school bus. She said it is not uncommon to see school buses stopped in that area, but she claims she rarely sees those buses have their stop signs extended.The child was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Police say she will be okay.Police warn that although school is out for many kids, it is still critical that drivers use caution around buses. Officials are also reminding everyone it is illegal to go around a bus when its stop sign is deployed.