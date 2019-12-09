5-year-old child killed when car flips upside down during crash in NE Houston

More information on the fatal crash on Tidwell.

A 29-year-old woman was taking her three children to school and day care when she somehow lost control and ended up in the ditch.

The other kids are 6 and 7.#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/KjhXQR6e1S — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) December 9, 2019

A child is dead after a single vehicle accident on Tidwell at Valley Forest #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/cC3W9GxYkq — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) December 9, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old child was killed in a crash Monday morning in northeast Houston, police say.It happened at Tidwell and Valley Forest Drive around 5:30 a.m.Police say a 29-year-old woman was taking her three children to school and day care when she somehow lost control of her vehicle, which landed upside down in a ditch.The 5-year-old child was trapped inside the vehicle and died from his or her injuries.The mother was able to pull her 6 and 7-year-old children from the vehicle.Her condition is unknown at this time.Houston Police Department is investigating what caused the fatal accident.They believe the mother was traveling 32 mph in a 45 mph zone, so she was not speeding.