A 5-year-old girl who was critically injured in a suspected drunk driving crash on Jan. 20 has died.According to the District Attorney's office, the child died Saturday morning.Kimberly Saucedo, 24, and her 5-year-old niece were inside the vehicle at the time. A 15-year-old boy, who was also inside, and the driver were able to make it out. Saucedo was severely injured and recovering.The driver, 35-year-old Isreal Suarez Lugo, has been charged with intoxication assault and intoxication manslaughter. Investigators believe Lugo was intoxicated, based on witness statements and field sobriety tests.Michael Colchado happened to see the wreck.He says he noticed a red truck with a female passenger inside driving erratically near Harrisburg and 75th."He drove around the vehicle and tried to run the red light and hit the vehicle," said Colchado. Seconds later, he says he saw the truck crash into a black Cadillac carrying four people.The head of the Harris County District Attorney's Vehicular Crime Division says Lugo had been drinking at the Time Out #1 bar on Fuqua before the crash."We're going to find out if in fact he was there, and if not, where he was. We're going to find out who was serving him and if someone overserved him. This is not a minor issue, but it is an over-service issue from the evidence we've seen so far," said Sean Teare of the Harris County District Attorney's Office."We are going to obtain everything they have. We've been told they have surveillance footage and detailed receipts from that night," said Teare.In the meantime, the family is focused on the recovery of Saucedo.Her fiance told us he has not left her side since the accident.