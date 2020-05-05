Utah trooper attempting to pull over driver finds 5-year-old boy behind the wheel

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

UTAH -- A trooper in Utah who thought he was pulling over an impaired driver was shocked to realize the person behind the wheel was a 5-year-old boy.The Utah Highway Patrol said the child drove his parents' car after getting mad when his mom said she would not buy him a Lamborghini.That is when he apparently decided to take the car to California to buy one for himself.He only had $3 in his pocket.Fortunately the boy did not crash the car and was not hurt.----------