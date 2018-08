Authorities say a 5-year-old boy is missing after he was last seen at a southwest Houston school.Charlie Cruz was last spotted at the Energized for Excellence Academy on Ashcroft Drive around 3:30 p.m. Monday.Charlie was wearing a green plaid uniform shirt, tan shorts and black shoes. He stands at 3'2" tall and weighs about 45 pounds.If you have seen this boy or know where he is, call the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840