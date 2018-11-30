Our homicide detectives are on scene at a residence in the 13800 block of Holly Lynn. Preliminary information is a young child is deceased inside a residence in a possible domestic violence incident. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 1, 2018

Very few details after a 5-year-old boy was found dead Friday night inside a west Houston home.Just after 6 p.m., officers were called to the 13800 block of Holly Lynn Lane, and that is where the child's body was found.Investigators said the boy's mother, father and 13-year-old sibling are all being questioned in his death.Houston police did not say how the child died, but say it appears he is the victim of a domestic violence incident.