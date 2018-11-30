5-year-old boy killed in possible domestic violence incident in west Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police are investigating after a child was found dead inside a home on the west side.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Very few details after a 5-year-old boy was found dead Friday night inside a west Houston home.

Just after 6 p.m., officers were called to the 13800 block of Holly Lynn Lane, and that is where the child's body was found.

Investigators said the boy's mother, father and 13-year-old sibling are all being questioned in his death.

Houston police did not say how the child died, but say it appears he is the victim of a domestic violence incident.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Instagram and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotshootinginvestigationgun violenceHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Blacks can't walk or work' in neighborhood, sign warns
Dick's considering removing all hunting gear from stores
Kareem Hunt released after video surfaces of alleged assault
These Houston freeways are closed this weekend
Video shows suspect's car in killing of Desert Storm veteran
'Tube-top' porch bandits caught on video stealing packages
DUI suspect found slumped over in moving Tesla: Police
Dish Society offering $200, yoga and massages to new hires
Show More
Dryer air and clear skies leading into the weekend
Young mother shields children from shooter with assault rifle
Cancer treatment takes financial toll on Texas A&M student
Inspectors find inmates sharing jail with ants and roaches
14-day hold granted on Prop B implementation in Houston
More News