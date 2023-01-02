WATCH LIVE

5-year-old boy drowns in pool while family celebrates New Year's in Katy area, deputies say

Monday, January 2, 2023 4:31PM
Deputies said the boy's mother was watching the child in the kitchen, but at some point, he was found in the pool. She tried performing CPR, but unfortunately, the boy died at the hospital.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old boy drowned in the Katy area on New Year's Day, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Authorities responded to a report of a drowning around 8 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 5100 block Smokey River Court, near Kieth Harrow and Fry.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the boy's mother was watching the child in the kitchen, but at some point, he was found in the pool.

The mother tried performing CPR, but unfortunately, the boy died at the hospital after being transported via LifeFlight, deputies said.

The family had been celebrating New Year's Day and several family members were home during the incident, deputies said.

