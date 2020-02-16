HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old child has been transported to the hospital after an accidental shooting, police said.
Houston police responded to reports of the shooting in the 4700 block of Carmen Street around 10:00 a.m.
Officials told ABC13 the 4-year-old was shot by a 5-year-old child. A man was taken in to custody after the incident.
The child was transported to Memorial Hermann Children's Hospital with minor injuries.
5-year-old accidentally shoots 4-year-old child, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More