Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on I-45 NB at Eastex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Drivers can expect major traffic delays as officials are working the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, involving an 18-wheeler at I-45 gulf northbound.

Houston police reported a crash involving five vehicles at I-45 Gulf northbound just before I-69 Eastex at St. Joseph.


Officials say they received a call in regards to the crash at around 12:50 p.m.

Transtar footage from the scene shows drivers at a complete stop getting out of their vehicles and walking.

According to HPD, at least one person has been transported.
