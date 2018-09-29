Total freeway closure due to crash involving 5 vehicles at IH-45 GULF Northbound Before IH-69 EASTEX at St Joseph. HPD accident units on scene. One person transported. #hounews #houtraffic CC10 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 29, 2018

Drivers can expect major traffic delays as officials are working the scene of a multi-vehicle crash, involving an 18-wheeler at I-45 gulf northbound.Houston police reported a crash involving five vehicles at I-45 Gulf northbound just before I-69 Eastex at St. Joseph.Officials say they received a call in regards to the crash at around 12:50 p.m.Transtar footage from the scene shows drivers at a complete stop getting out of their vehicles and walking.According to HPD, at least one person has been transported.