5 teens arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase: HCSO

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Five juveniles are in custody after authorities say they carjacked two people at gunpoint and led deputies on two separate high-speed chases in northeast Harris County.Deputies were called to reports of five people possibly tampering with cars at an apartment complex on Aldine Mail Route late Wednesday night.At the scene, deputies waited outside the complex until the pickups with teens pulled out.When the vehicles left the complex, deputies attempted to pull the suspects over, but the drivers refused to stop and fled in different directions.According to deputies, both chases reached speeds of 100 miles per hour and lasted about 10 to 12 minutes before both drivers crashed. Authorities say one pickup truck crashed out at Fallbrook just west of Ella, while the other crashed out at Morales Road, just north of the Beltway.One vehicle was believed to have been carjacked three days ago in the Houston area, police said.After the crash, authorities arrested five teens, all ranging from ages 13 to 16 years old. Deputies say they also recovered weapons at the scene.Deputies say the suspects will be booked for aggravated robbery.