5 teenagers killed after fire erupts at 'Escape Room' in Poland

EMBED </>More Videos

5 teenagers killed after fire erupts at 'Escape Room'

WARSAW, Poland --
Polish firefighters on Saturday blamed substandard electrical wiring and lax security procedures at an "Escape Room" for a fire that killed five teenage girls and injured a man.

The bodies of the 15-year-old victims were found Friday in Koszalin, in northern Poland, after firefighters extinguished a blaze in an adjacent room. Asphyxiation is the probable cause of the deaths.

A young man was hospitalized with burns. Initially described as a 25-year-old, the hospital said he was 26.

Poland's firefighting chief, Leszek Suski, said Saturday that electrical wiring at the location was makeshift and too close to flammable materials, while the man in charge was probably not there when the fire broke out.

"Security was not ensured and that led to the tragedy," Suski said.

He said there was no proper evacuation route and a "lot of negligence" at the location.

A spokesman for local firefighters, Tomasz Kubiak said the units responding to the blaze had to use specialized equipment and force their way into the "Escape Room."

Poland's interior minister has ordered fire safety inspections at more than 1,000 "Escape Room" locations across the country.

Highly popular among teenagers in Poland, the "Escape Room" game has players locked inside a room or building and they must find clues that help them get out.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has sent condolences to the victims' relatives. Officials have extended psychological and other support to the families. The school which the teenagers attended was extending counselling and support to their friends and colleagues.

Local residents were placing flowers and lights in front of the location, a detached house.

The girls were celebrating one of their birthdays.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly fireu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man shoots brother and 2 friends at separate scenes in north Houston
2 men found shot in southwest Houston
3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at bowling alley
3 Texas City children were stabbed multiple times: Police
Community determined to find 7-year-old girl's killer
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
Child walks home after being shot at north Houston park
Terminally ill man with days to live renews vows to wife
Show More
Foreigner donates hit song to Shriners Hospitals for Children
Catholic leaders accused of withholding priest sex case papers
Texans playoff ticket found in Katy restaurant parking lot
Trump threatens to keep government shut down for year
Commissioner pushing for $15 minimum wage in Harris County
More News