5 people remain missing following massive apartment fire in San Marcos

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities continue searching for five missing people after a fire at an apartment complex in San Marcos. (KTRK)

SAN MARCOS, Texas --
Police are still searching for five people who went missing following an apartment fire in San Marcos.

Firefighters say the fire started Friday morning at the Iconic Village Apartment complex, which houses mostly university students.

The search and recovery was been placed on hold over concerns about hotspots and the stability of the wrecked buildings.

Alexandra Heguy, a resident at the apartment complex, described to KXAN the night of the fire as "chaotic."

"It was really chaotic. There were people running. There was a guy who had fallen down and was crawling on the ground. My boyfriend actually helped him out. There were just people screaming, throwing up. It was awful. It was really quite awful," Heguy said.

Officials say a total of seven people were hurt, but only one suffered critical injuries.

Nearly 200 people were displaced. Many of the victims found their way to the San Marcos activity center.

Residents have already started a collection for clothes and food for those affected, but until they can replace everything, many say they are relying on the city and Red Cross to help them find temporary housing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firefiretexas news
Top Stories
Man dies after being detained by police in Dickinson
Sketch released of suspect wanted for killing Dr. Mark Hausknecht
Man crashes into fence after being fatally shot
Rapper Tekashi69 says men forced him from car, took jewelry
1 dead, suspect in Los Angeles Trader Joe's standoff in custody
Woman injured after lightning strike at country music festival
Trader Joe's remains closed following deadly hostage situation
520 tons of trash collected along Dominican Republic beach
Show More
3 injured, 1 in critical condition after shooting at hookah lounge
12-year-old girl with cancer in need of bone marrow transplant
Police officer in Washington struck and killed during chase
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
Record high temperatures possible in Houston through Monday
More News