SAN MARCOS, Texas --Police are still searching for five people who went missing following an apartment fire in San Marcos.
Firefighters say the fire started Friday morning at the Iconic Village Apartment complex, which houses mostly university students.
The search and recovery was been placed on hold over concerns about hotspots and the stability of the wrecked buildings.
Alexandra Heguy, a resident at the apartment complex, described to KXAN the night of the fire as "chaotic."
"It was really chaotic. There were people running. There was a guy who had fallen down and was crawling on the ground. My boyfriend actually helped him out. There were just people screaming, throwing up. It was awful. It was really quite awful," Heguy said.
Officials say a total of seven people were hurt, but only one suffered critical injuries.
Nearly 200 people were displaced. Many of the victims found their way to the San Marcos activity center.
Residents have already started a collection for clothes and food for those affected, but until they can replace everything, many say they are relying on the city and Red Cross to help them find temporary housing.