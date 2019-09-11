5 people stabbed in Tallahassee, suspect in custody

By Bobby Caina Calvan
TALLAHASSEE, Florida -- A suspect stabbed at least five people at a building supply company in Florida's capital city before being taken into custody by police officers Wednesday, authorities said.

The Tallahassee Police Department said in an online news release that they were called to an industrial area in the city for a stabbing Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they found multiple people with stab wounds. The stabbing victims required immediate medical attention, according to police.

A spokeswoman for Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said none of the five victims were in critical condition after the stabbings at a Dyke Industries facility in Tallahassee. One victim was in serious condition, two were in fair condition and another two were in good condition, said Danielle Buchanan, a hospital spokeswoman.

The stabbings took place at a business that distributes residential and commercial building supplies, such as doors and windows, according to the company's website. A company representative didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Tallahassee police spokesman Officer Damon Miller would not say Wednesday morning what the motive or what weapon was used, nor what connection the suspect had to the business.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridastabbing
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Turner says no link between campaign donations, city contract
Final arrest in gang shooting that killed innocent man
Another round of scattered downpours and storms
18 years later, America vows to 'never forget' 9/11
58 years ago, Hurricane Carla slammed into the Texas coast
Message in a bottle helps rescue family trapped on camping trip
'Picked up in 90 seconds:' Newborn surrendered in baby box
Show More
2 men and a woman charged with bestiality
Teen dies weighing just 42 pounds, mom charged with neglect
4 arrested after allegedly robbing Best Buy in SW Houston
Houston designer launches anti-stink, anti-bacterial activewear
'You saved my life:' Woman looking for strangers who helped her
More TOP STORIES News