5 people arrested during raid at after-hours club

Approximately 5 arrested during raid at after-hours club in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Approximately five people were arrested Friday morning during a raid at an after-hours club in Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the sting, saying in part, "The selling of alcohol and drugs has been taking place, and near one of our deadliest car crash areas."


The raid took place at the El Corral Night Club in the 2500 block of West Mount Houston.

The raid was led by HCSO and the District Attorney's Vehicular Crime Division.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the majority of the after-hour clubs in Houston operate illegally and are a "hub for narcotics and alcohol."

"There's drugs and often times there's prostitution. We don't want to tolerate it here in Harris County," he said.

Officials said after-hours establishments usually open around 2 a.m., and continue to fuel crime throughout the community.

Sean Teare with the DA's Vehicular Crimes Division told Eyewitness News that the club had an unlicensed bar, was serving alcohol after 2 a.m., and drugs were found on the floor.

"If you have one of these establishments, if you're going to run an after-hours club, we will find you and we will shut you down," HCSO Captain Chris Sandoval said.
