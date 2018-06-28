Four weapons and drugs, including methamphetamine and marijuana, were recovered during three separate search warrants in Galveston.Police said the search warrants were conducted on Wednesday between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.The warrants were conducted in three different addresses: in the 4900 block of Ave O 1/2, in the 1800 block of Avenue N. and in the 2300 block of 59th Street.Five people were arrested and charged, according to Galveston police. Jonathan Garcia, David Rodriguez, Estrellita Ventura and Raymond Serrata were arrested on charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. Claudia Herrera was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.Police removed several firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun, an AR-15 and an AK-47.Nearly a kilo of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana were also seized during the investigation.