5 people arrested after drugs and weapons recovered during 3 separate busts in Galveston

EMBED </>More Videos

5 people arrested after drugs and weapons recovered in Galveston (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Four weapons and drugs, including methamphetamine and marijuana, were recovered during three separate search warrants in Galveston.

Police said the search warrants were conducted on Wednesday between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The warrants were conducted in three different addresses: in the 4900 block of Ave O 1/2, in the 1800 block of Avenue N. and in the 2300 block of 59th Street.

Five people were arrested and charged, according to Galveston police. Jonathan Garcia, David Rodriguez, Estrellita Ventura and Raymond Serrata were arrested on charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. Claudia Herrera was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

Police removed several firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun, an AR-15 and an AK-47.

Nearly a kilo of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana were also seized during the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugdrug arrestdrug bustweaponsGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
More News