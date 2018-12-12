5 killed, 9 injured in crashes at school bus stops since October

Five crashes at bus stops in less than 30 days killed and injured several children.- A 24-year-old woman has been charged after she struck and killed three siblings and injured an 11-year-old boy with her vehicle on Oct. 30 as they waited for their school bus.- An elementary school student died after a truck hit him while he was trying to board a school bus.Officials say 9-year-old Dalen Thomas was walking across a highway in northeast Mississippi when he was hit by the pickup on Oct. 31.- Police in Florida say five children and two adults were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a school bus stop on Nov. 1.Authorities say two children were seriously injured in the crash in Tampa. The other five victims suffered minor injuries.- A 7-year-old boy waiting at a school bus stop in Pennsylvania was struck and killed Nov. 1 by a hit-and-run driver, officials said.- A 7-year-old girl was hit by a pickup truck while getting off of her school bus in front of her Maryland home on Nov. 27. Investigators said it appeared a 35-year-old female driver didn't stop for the school bus' blinking lights and extended stop sign.