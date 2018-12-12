5 killed, 9 injured in crashes at school bus stops since October

Children across the country have become victims to drivers not stopping for bus stops.

Five crashes at bus stops in less than 30 days killed and injured several children.

Rochester, Indiana - A 24-year-old woman has been charged after she struck and killed three siblings and injured an 11-year-old boy with her vehicle on Oct. 30 as they waited for their school bus.

RELATED: Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck at school bus stop in Rochester, Indiana

Marietta, Mississippi - An elementary school student died after a truck hit him while he was trying to board a school bus.

Officials say 9-year-old Dalen Thomas was walking across a highway in northeast Mississippi when he was hit by the pickup on Oct. 31.

RELATED: 9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi

Tampa, Florida - Police in Florida say five children and two adults were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a school bus stop on Nov. 1.

Authorities say two children were seriously injured in the crash in Tampa. The other five victims suffered minor injuries.

RELATED: 5 children, 2 adults hit by car at school bus stop in Tampa, Florida

Franklin Township, Pennsylvania - A 7-year-old boy waiting at a school bus stop in Pennsylvania was struck and killed Nov. 1 by a hit-and-run driver, officials said.

RELATED: 7-year-old boy killed at Pennsylvania school bus stop by hit-and-run driver: Police

Bryantown, Maryland - A 7-year-old girl was hit by a pickup truck while getting off of her school bus in front of her Maryland home on Nov. 27. Investigators said it appeared a 35-year-old female driver didn't stop for the school bus' blinking lights and extended stop sign.

RELATED: 7-year-old girl in coma after being hit by truck while getting off school bus in Maryland
