Authorities say they are investigating a crash that killed five children who were ejected from a minivan.
State troopers in Maryland said in a release that the car crash happened at around 5 a.m. Saturday, when the car went off the road, crashed into trees and spun across a snowy field.
"The occupants that were ejected were five children. The children ranged in ages from five to 15," Captain Dan Pickett with Maryland State Police told WJZ.
According to authorities, the children were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and the front passenger were transported to the University of Maryland Prince George's County Center.
The victims were identified as 5-year-old Paris Dixon, 8-year-old London Dixon, 6-year-old Rickelle Ricks, 14-year-old Zion Beard, and 15-year-old Damari Herald.
Authorities believe the children were not restrained properly at the time of the crash.
The surviving passengers were identified as 32-year-old Domonique Taylor and 23-year-old Cornell Simon.
State police say there is no evidence that any other vehicle was involved.
