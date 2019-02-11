5 juveniles charged with killing Tennessee musician

A 24-year-old musician from Nashville will be laid to rest on Monday. Authorities have arrested five minors now connected to his death.Kyle Yorlet was gunned down outside of his Nashville home on Thursday. Yorlet was later found by his roommates.The five juveniles, ranging in age from 12 to 16, have been charged with Yorlets' murder, police said.The minors were allegedly in a stolen Chevrolet Colorado truck in the alley that runs behind Yorlets' home when they spotted him inside, according to authorities. They then "interacted with Yorlet, took his wallet and ultimately demanded that he surrender the keys" to his car, officials said.Police believe Yorlet was shot when he refused.Police found the stolen truck Thursday evening and later apprehended all five suspects at a Walmart, as well as a loaded 9 mm pistol, which had been reported stolen. A second loaded pistol, also reported stolen, was also recovered from inside the store, police said.A stolen Hyundai Santa Fe that the group used to travel to Walmart was also recovered.In a statement, his band mates wrote that they "are in a state of shock" and "heartbroken.""Our condolences for his family and loved ones and all the lives that he touched," the statement posted to Twitter read. "We will never forget Kyle, and though he is gone too soon his legacy is here to stay."Band mate Samantha Harrison described Yorlets as a "kind and forgiving person" in a statement on her Facebook page."He was talented, always had a great attitude and made work not seem like work when he was around," she said.