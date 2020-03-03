5 injured in crash involving stolen car, child among suspects

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child is among the five people injured after a stolen car rammed into an SUV.The child is one of three suspects in a stolen car, who led police on a chase down Scott Street when an officer tried to pull them over.The chase ended when the suspects in the white car slammed into an SUV that was pulling out on Scott Street from Zypher Street. The crash caused the SUV to roll onto its side and left it severely damaged.Police say the three young suspects, believed to be 17, 16, and 9 years old, as well as the two victims in the SUV, were taken to the hospital.Witnesses at the scene said they heard the white car speeding down the road moments before the crash."I head one car. One car, that car was going about 90 to 100 miles an hour from this direction, into here," witness Joe Hamilton told ABC13.Officials say the two people in the SUV suffered serious injuries and one of the juveniles was taken to a hospital in critical condition.The driver of the stolen car is the least seriously injured of the five and faces charges on four counts of aggravated assault, according to Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's office.