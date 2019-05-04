Mom charged after 5-day-old baby found fatally stabbed in New Jersey apartment

LITTLE FERRY, New Jersey -- A woman is charged with murder after police say she fatally stabbed her 5-day-old infant following a domestic incident in New Jersey Thursday night.

Police made the gruesome discovery around 9 p.m. inside an apartment.

Authorities say 29-year-old Hiralbahen Bhavsar called 911 to report that she was having a medical emergency, and responding officers arrived to find multiple family members inside the apartment.

They say Bhavsar emerged from a locked bedroom and confronted the officers, and upon entering the bedroom, they discovered the lifeless body of an infant girl who suffered apparent sharp force injuries.

Bhavsar was taken into custody at that time and is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.
